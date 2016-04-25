Anna Kendrick Reveals the Title of Her New Autobiographical Book

Last spring, the always-hilarious Anna Kendrick announced that she was writing her first book, an “autobiographical collection of essays” on “the absurdities she’s experienced on her way to and from the heart of pop culture.”

“And while many of my female inspirations who have become authors are incredibly well-educated and accomplished comedy writers, I’m very, very funny on Twitter, according to BuzzFeed and my mom, so I feel like this is a great idea,” Kendrick wrote.

Now, the fall of 2016 is not so far away, and the actress took to Instagram to share the title of her new book: Scrappy Little Nobody. “I have a book!! Why would anybody let me do this!?” she wrote alongside a photo of a temporary cover (the real cover is yet to be unveiled).

Guys guys!! I have a book!! Why would anyone let me do this!? Go to scrappylittlenobody.com to pre-order #ScrappyLittleNobody (link in bio) Coming to your brains November 15th!!! A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Apr 25, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

The autobiography also got a release date: Nov. 15, 2016. You can now pre-order Scrappy Little Nobody here, and mark your calendars for the release of the sure-to-be hilarious title.