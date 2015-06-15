Confirmed! Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson Will Return for Pitch Perfect 3

Pitches, rejoice! After it was announced last week that Pitch Perfect 3 was in the works, the only question on our minds after revelling in the aca-amazing news was to wonder which of our favorite Barden Bellas would star in the threequel.

And now, finally we know. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld are officially confirmed (Yay!) to return for there series's third installment, but it's still to-be-determined if Elizabeth Banks will come back to direct. Better yet, the film even has a release date: Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit theaters July 21, 2017. We don't know about you, but this just made our Monday.

