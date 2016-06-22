Even Anna Kendrick Can’t Believe How Famous Justin Timberlake Is

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake became good friends after working together on the new Trolls movie and enjoying a whirlwind press tour in Cannes, but even the Pitch Perfect star herself can’t believe the level of fame that Timberlake has achieved.

“I was doing press with Justin Timberlake and I was like, oh I’m not famous. Like he is so famous,” Kendrick said on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday in a cutout Cinq à Sept dress. “We did this press tour in Cannes and I could tell that every interviewer was like, ‘Okay we’ve got to throw one question at her,’ and then they’re like, ‘Justin, what about your baby? What about the music? What about *NSYNC? What about ramen noodles and your hair and have you seen that meme?’” she joked.

“And I was like oh, I’m like not, I’m not a celebrity. I get it. I get that.” But despite her self-deprecating humor, the funny lady has achieved a massive following after getting her start on the Twilight series. In her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, Kendrick reveals that she just tries to be funny. “That’s the idea. My editor was like, ‘You should add some depth,’ and I was like, ‘Nah.’ If I had any, I would!” she joked.

The actress also revealed that she devoted an entire chapter of the book to hilarious stories from the Twilight set. “I spent very little time in my career on those movies, but they are just rife with stories. It’s just the weirdest set I’ve ever been on,” she said.

Kendrick dove into a story about the time when she was flown into Louisiana for a day just to play a dead body in a dream sequence. “All these characters were like in white, and we got in this line and there’s this guy who is like the fake blood guy, like that’s his job for the day. So he’s got this hose,” she said. “There’s like this line of characters like we’re at the DMV. So casual. So normal and casual, each one of us getting lined up and then getting sprayed down with fake blood by this mister, and then like climbing on top of a pile and then like laying there with our eyes open.”

RELATED: Watch Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Perform an Amazing Rendition of "True Colors"

Watch her hilarious interview above to learn more about her new book, and her hilarious Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star Aubrey Plaza.