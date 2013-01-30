Anna Kendrick Knows Her Style's Feminine... But She's Trying to Add Some Edge

You can always count on Anna Kendrick to wear something feminine—but now, she’s all about breaking her own status quo. “I find myself drawn to really romantic pieces, but I definitely try and push myself to go towards edgy,” the actress told InStyle.com at Barneys New York last night, where she was on hand celebrate the launch of Marissa Webb's collection at the retailer. “I feel like my safety zone is maybe too feminine. I love it when designers can put hard edges and tough details on what are generally considered really feminine pieces.” Kendrick’s change is already evident, from her studded Rebecca Minkoff top to the strappy Brian Atwood sandals she paired with her Zuhair Murad beaded mini to her teal Alberta Feretti lace dress, the latter of which she told us was her recent favorite. However, she embodied her style resolution entirely last night when she paired a flowy Grecian style dress ($745) with a leather vest ($1,025), both from Webb’s collection. “What I love about this line is that it is so feminine and so romantic, and then there’s just enough of an edge to make you feel like you’re pushing yourself in a new direction,” said Kendrick. “It feels very current.” A perfect fit!

