Anna Kendrick Reveals Her BFF Status with Zac Efron

It's hard to believe that permanent funny girl Anna Kendrick has any time left between her busy film schedule and hikes with Zac Efron, but, indeed, she does. In fact, Kendrick is the star of Kate Spade New York's kooky #missadventure series (her last two episodes involved being mistaken for a meditation instructor and breaking into her apartment), so it came as no surprise that president and Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd invited the starlet as her guest of honor at the brand's spring/summer 2016 garden party of a presentation.

We sat down with the comedienne to talk about all things Kate Spade, and it turns out Kendrick is something of a #missadventure IRL. Or, kind of.

"My biggest adventure was hiking this waterfall and jumping off it, but mostly because I didn't want to be the one who wouldn't want to jump off a waterfall," she tells InStyle. "I was really scared—I really didn't want to do it, but I'm glad I did, because it's now over."

Fear aside, one thing she does want to cross off her bucket list is sky-dive. "I say that, but I would be one of those people that would have to be pushed out of the plane," she laughs. "I'm not going to willingly jump out, because you shouldn't—because I'm a human. I cannot fly."

RELATED: Shop the Must-See Accessories Everyone will be Wearing at #NYFW

But wait—this hike with Zac Efron. Are they complete besties now? "Totally," she deadpans. "You know, I'm just glad he could keep up with me because I'm so in shape, and he is so weak."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

On the subject of fashion, though, Kate Spade's new collection epitomized spring. Lloyd described it as "the intersection of daydreams and day trips," and it's meant to conjure up a walk through the NYC Flower District, with mixed-and-matched florals, ribbon stripes, novelty accessories, and pops of color (dubbed "carousel pink, alice blue, sunshine yellow, and boardwalk beige.")

"The spring collection is more of what I love about Kate Spade, where it's really accessible and playful," Kendrick says, calling out a yellow skirt suit as one of her favorites. "I like that it's business-y and kind of adorable."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

RELATED: See the Top Colors of Spring 2016