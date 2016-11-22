Anna Kendrick and James Corden Slays Everyone from Madonna to Justin Bieber in "Soundtrack to Growing Up"

Anna Kendrick and James Corden are back with another incredible musical mashup. After nailing "Soundtrack to a Love Story" back in June, the musical duo returned to The Late Late Show Monday night, this time—with the help of Billy Eichner—to tell the story of a woman's life through song. Fourteen songs, to be exact.

The act begins much like life does: in a maternity ward. The story unfolds with Eichner singing "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa as a baby Kendrick is brought into the world. Kendrick emerges—bib and all—from beneath the hospital gown of her unseen mother singing "Hello" by Adele.

Kendrick grows quickly, and the next thing we know Eichner is singing Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" as she tools around on a tricycle. The golden years soon fade, and a teenage Kendrick breaks into an impassioned performance of "Papa Don't Preach" as she slams a door in Eichner's face and swoons over a photo of Corden in her bedroom. On cue, Corden slips in through her bedroom window and the two of them deliver a steamy rendition of another Madonna hit, "Like a Virgin," while they begin to undress.

Life continues for the couple, moving through high school graduation and Fun's "We Are Young" to the work force with "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton and a hilarious take on "Bitch Better Have My Money" by Rihanna as Kendrick throws dollar bills around her office. They eventually take things to the next level and tie the knot while singing "Going to the Chapel" by The Dixie Cups.

Fast forward a bit through Salt-N-Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex" and Kendrick finds herself staring at a positive pregnancy test and happily singing "Baby" by Justin Bieber with Corden. The story then comes full circle when Kendrick once again finds herself in the delivery room. This time a now gray-haired Eichner is joined by Corden and the two of them sing "Push It." The baby is born and Eichner holds it up while belting out Elton John's fitting tune from The Lion King, "The Circle of Life." The story ends on an inspiring note, with Kendrick in full mommy mode, wheeling and dealing on her cell phone with her baby strapped to her stomach while the three of them sing "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

Phew! Talk about girl power.

RELATED: Watch Anna Kendrick and James Corden Sing Their Way Through a Love Story—and Nail Everyone from Elton John to Adele

Watch Anna Kendrick, James Corden and Billy Eichner perform "Soundtrack to Growing Up" above.