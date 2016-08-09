Anna Kendrick Turns 31: See 18 Times She Made Us Laugh Out Loud

How can you not love Anna Kendrick? Not only is the Pitch Perfect 2 star mega talented at both acting and singing, but she is also absolutely hilarious. This funny lady, who turns 31 years old today, is constantly showing off her sense of humor and stunning wit on Twitter and Instagram. Here are 17 times she made us laugh out loud.

1. When she said exactly what we were all thinking.

Sometimes I think "I need to think before I speak" and then other times I think "I shouldn't leave the house or interact with people ever." — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 4, 2014

2. When she joked about taking her career in a new direction.

I heard @onedirection has a job opening... and from certain angles I look like a british teenage boy soooooooooooo — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 17, 2015

3. When she made us laugh at the dentist.

I get the same feeling at the dentist that I get when I cop car is behind me; I don't think I've done anything wrong, but I feel incredibly guilty. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Sep 30, 2014 at 1:19pm PDT

4. When she confessed her deepest secret.

I own a washing machine now but I still hoard quarters like they are rare gems. #BrokeKidShit — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 27, 2015

5. When she got sick of the rainbows IN HAWAII.

Had about enough of these stinkin' rainbows Hawaii. I'm outta here. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jul 30, 2015 at 6:54pm PDT

6. When she nailed how we feel on interviews too.

Most of the interviews I do. pic.twitter.com/FHiA3eJiWv — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 4, 2015

7. When she jammed out on the red carpet.

When your jam comes on during a red carpet and you don't give a A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on May 8, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT

8. When she thought what we all think when cooking alone.

Cooking for one sucks because no matter how I portion it I seem to end up wasting food. Also loneliness. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 16, 2014

9. When she shared exactly what we all do when we wish we had told someone off.

Working on my fantasy of what I SHOULD have said to that FedEx girl who gave me attitude. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 2, 2015

10. When she impersonated a panda on Seth Meyers.

Um. First, my fans are amazing, amazing little weirdos and I love them. Second, this proves my red panda impression is SPOT ON. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2015 at 8:14pm PST

11. When she made us laugh a lot in this Kate Spade ad.

12. When she once again said what we all think ... all day.

Sometimes the best part of my day is imagining what I'm gonna eat when I get off work. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 21, 2014

13. When she listed a good reason for not being friends with someone.

"I don't want a whole dessert, let's just get two spoons" - Former friends of mine. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 12, 2015

14. When she showed off her favorite Cinderella outfit from Into the Woods.

My favorite Cinderella outfit. #ThreeDaysToIntoTheWoods A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Dec 22, 2014 at 1:22pm PST

15. When she held her own with Amy Schumer in this promo for the MTV Movie Awards.

16. When she gave the perfect reason for finding a mate.

Relationships: because watching Masterchef alone is only 6% as fun. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) July 25, 2016

17. When she proved, once and for all, that she is one of us.

Is it bad if your best friend sees you wearing pants without a drawstring waist and asks "What's the occasion?" — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 31, 2016

18. When she shared a genius autocorrect.