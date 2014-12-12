Anna Kendrick Dons Adorable Christmas Sweater-Style Dress

What a stone cold fox! Rather than have a princess moment at a special screening of her fairytale-inspired film Into the Woods in London on Thursday, Anna Kendrick chose to take a literal approach in a forest green, woodland-themed Dolce & Gabbana number embellished with a pair of appliquéd red foxes.

Paired with nude heels and soft waves, the seasonally appropriate Christmas sweater-inspired frock was anything but ugly on the foxy lady, who plays Cinderella in the Rob Marshall-directed film.

RELATED: Pitch, Please! The Aca-Awesome Pitch Perfect 2 Trailer Is Here

The movie, which opens on Christmas Day, scored three Golden Globe nominations on Thursday morning, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Emily Blunt as the Baker’s Wife, and Best Supporting Actress for Meryl Streep, who plays the witch.

Watch the trailer for the movie here:

PHOTOS: Anna Kendrick’s Best Style Moments, On and Off the Red Carpet