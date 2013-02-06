Anna Karenina Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran on Prepping the Biggest Costume of All: The Oscars

Jacqueline Durran has three Oscar nominations for Costume Design under her belt: one in 2005 for Pride & Prejudice, one in 2007 for Atonement, and now, this year for the stunning period-meets-modern pieces she created for Keira Knightley and cast in Anna Karenina. So when it comes to the Big Night itself, Durran, of course, is going to walk the legendary red carpet in a design by her own hand. "I’m going to have something made," Durran told InStyle.com of her Oscars dress. "I designed it myself and sent it to a costume maker I've worked with for 20 years. I haven’t really finished it, but it’s a little bit modern and little bit period. It's not really like Karenina, but it’s a mixed up look." She has yet to determine the fabrics, but the color is dead set. "It will probably be predominantly dark blue," she said. "I love dark blue." Keep your eyes peeled for Jacqueline's one-of-a-kind creation February 24, when she attends the Academy Awards in hopes of a win in the Costume Design category.

Plus, learn Karenina costume secrets from Durran!

MORE:• Learn More About the Anna Karenina Movie• Anna Karenina Costumes: An Evolution• Karenina for Banana Republic