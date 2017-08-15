Anna Faris Thanks Fans in First Statement Since Announcing Separation from Chris Pratt

On Aug. 6, Anna Faris broke the collective heart of America when she and blockbuster favorite Chris Pratt announced they were ending their eight-year marriage.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” Pratt wrote in a statement on his Facebook page, the sentiment of which was echoed on Instagram by Faris.

The couple’s been silent since releasing the statement, though there’s been no shortage of commentary from social media users and upset fans.

However, on Tuesday, the House Bunny actress tempered the balance by releasing the first episode of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified since news of their separation went public. Although the episodes are recorded in advance, Faris chimed in for the recording’s early seconds to relay a message to her fans.

“Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” the 40-year-old comedian told her subscribers.

In the episode, Faris also gives a caller relationship advice that bears additional weight in light of her split from Pratt. "Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence,” she said.