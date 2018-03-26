Anna Faris May Be Swearing Off Marriage for Good After Divorcing Chris Pratt 

It's been seven months since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they were calling it quits after eight years together, and it seems like their split may have the actress swearing off marriage for good.

During the most recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert, she opened up about her thoughts on tying the knot and the purpose of marriage

"I am a romantic. I believe in partnership. I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding necessarily—as I just married my friends," Faris told Shepard.

When Shepard asked if she'd ever consider getting remarried, she said, "I need to figure out what the purpose is."

"Like is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?" she asked. "For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy, of course, to get married and then there's the untangling in terms of like the state being involved."

Though she's become wary of marriage, she reflects fondly on the years she spent with Pratt. "We had an unbelievable marriage and we have a great friendship now," Faris said. "And we love our son to death, and I'm really proud of that, because I'm not sure I did that well the first time."

Faris was married to fellow actor Ben Indra prior to Pratt. The two met on the set of 1999 horror film Lovers Lane and tied the knot in 2004. Faris filed for divorce three years later.

Since her split from, Faris has begun to date again, stepping out with her new beau Michael Barrett on several occasions, including a trip to Italy late last year. While it all seems to be going well with her new relationship it's clear that she won't be saying "I do" anytime soon.