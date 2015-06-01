Anna Faris's Mission for the Critics' Choice Awards: "To Be a Little More Sophisticated ... Because I'm Not"

Chris Pratt, recently transformed from adorable funnyman to certifiable hunk—and it looks like his talented wife, Anna Faris, is also upping her style game. The elegant Zac Posen dress and Edie Parker clutch that she chose for the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards last night were a departure from Faris's typical fashion M.O.: “I wanted to wear pink because I never wear pink," she told InStyle. "I wanted to be a little more sophisticated. It’s hard for me—because I’m not—but I’m going to try,”

New look aside, Faris admitted to jitters before the ceremony, in which her husband was nominated for best actor in an action movie for Guardians of the Galaxy. “My heart is pounding right now. Even though you’re an actress, this is a different level of attention for these shows,” she said.

