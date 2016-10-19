Anna Camp Receives Gorgeous Flowers from Hubby Skylar Astin—See the Colorful Bouquet

What’s the secret to keeping the flames of love lit?

Judging by the social media feeds of newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, it’s all about surprises. On Wednesday, Astin evidently put a pep in Camp’s hump day step by sending her a luscious bouquet of roses mixed in with other colorful flowers that harkens back to the warm days of spring. “Thank you @SkylarAstin,” she simply wrote as the caption to the image of the stunning display.

Thankyou @skylarastin 🌸💋 A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

So considering these two just exchanged vows in September, what could the occasion have possible been? The happy couple seems to currently be apart. Camp has taken to Instagram to show us that she’s busy promoting her latest project, Good Girls Revolt. She uploaded a picture-perfect photo from her wedding day on Tuesday, which simply read, “I really miss my family.”

I really miss my family 😢💕🐶💍 A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

As for Astin, the actor recently enjoyed a day off and spent it with his other love: Rocky, their adorable pup.

Get Him To The Greek 2: puggle' day off! A photo posted by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Way to make us swoon, Skylar!