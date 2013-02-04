Ann Taylor's New Bridal Collection Is Now Online

Courtesy Photo (2)
Jennifer Davis
Feb 04, 2013 @ 6:22 pm

Attention brides-to-be: Ann Taylor just posted its new spring bridal collection online for your browsing eyes. The newest lineup includes lace and floral-embellished gowns and short party-ready styles, with options starting at $595, and two-piece separates starting at $145. There are also bridesmaid and cocktail options for your loyal bridal party, starting at $98. Visit anntaylor.com to shop the full collection.

Plus, see the 50 best-dressed celebrity brides.

MORE:• Kate Hudson to Design for Ann TaylorTen Non-Traditional Wedding RingsMust-Have Bridal Beauty Products

