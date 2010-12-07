Ann Taylor Challenged Rising Designers to Modernize the Idea of Career-Wear

Ann Taylor took part in this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which annually selects 10 rising designer finalists to compete in challenges to win a grand prize that includes $300,000 and a year’s worth of mentorship. For its part, Ann Taylor tasked the group with modernizing the idea of career wear for the Everywoman. While the CFDA announced the winner last month—congrats Billy Reid!—Ann Taylor just released photos of all of the designs, which include metallic cuffs, tailored trousers, and updated trenches. We hoped these 10 looks were going to be available in all stores, but a spokesperson for Ann Taylor confirmed that the one-of-a-kind pieces are instead going to be auctioned in January and on display in the company's Flatiron District store in New York City. See all 10 rising designers re-interpretation of workwear in the gallery.