Ann Romney's Leather and Lace: Love It or Leave It?

Ann Romney, the wife of presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a bold fashion move last night for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, when she sat down with the late-night host wearing a black laser-cut leather tiered skirt and matching jacket, which she paired with black lace high-heeled sandals. What do you think of her ensemble? Tell us by voting in the poll below!

