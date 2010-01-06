Aniston, Clooney Voted 'Best Tressed'

Who has the best hair in Hollywood? According to Sally Beauty's 16th annual Best Tressed Survey, Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney do! Aniston, whose locks have been envied ever since the "Rachel," earned the most votes among female celebrities, followed by Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Clooney scored the highest on the list of Best Celebrity Men, which also included Mario Lopez and Zac Efron. Honors also went to Kelly Ripa for Best Tressed Talk Show Hostess and Halle Berry, who inspired the most people to cut their hair short.