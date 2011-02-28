Angry Birds: From Phones to Flip Flops

Smartphone and iPad app chart-topper Angry Birds—the game that involves slingshotting angry pigeons at pigs with touchscreen technology—is about to get fashionable. Robert Charles Inc., a company based in Montvale, N.J., recently acquired a license to design a line of flip flops based on the game. Initial prototypes are still in design, WWD reported, but the company is hoping to launch the first Angry Birds flip flops collection for men, women and children this fall. The Angry Birds application retails for $0.99 on iTunes and has already sold 12 million copies, while the flip flops will retail for $15 at department and specialty stores. Tell us: Would you show off your Angry Birds addiction with your footwear?

