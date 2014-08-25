Angie Harmon Channels the '70s in a Midriff-Baring Ensemble

Angie Harmon time traveled to the disco era this weekend! At the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmys party at Fig & Olive restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Rizzoli & Isles actress channeled the 1970s in a midriff-baring orange Sally LaPointe two-piece ensemble, which she paired with a Laura Ross clutch and Jimmy Choo heels. "I'm obsessed right now with the whole 1975, Studio 54, super tan marks, bikini [look]" Harmon told InStyle.com on why she loved the outfit. "That's what summer kind of is to me right now."

It's hard to believe that Harmon, who showed off her killer physique in the crop top and skirt, is 42 years old and a mother of three. However, she's more than fine showing off her bod. "I'm comfy rocking the midriff," the actress told us.

Harmon is no stranger to these kinds of events—she got her start in 1995 on Baywatch Nights and later starred in Law and Order. Perhaps because of this, she has her post-red-carpet routine down pat. "I listen to music, and then as soon as I get home, I jump in some comfy clothes," she said. "And I do like a tequila on the rocks with three limes. It's always got to be three limes." Now that's a routine we can get on board with.

—With reporting by Scott Huver