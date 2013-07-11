Angelina Jolie's Next Project, Busy Philipps Reveals Her Daughter's Name, and More

1. Angelina Jolie second directorial feature, Unbroken, will premiere next Christmas. [HuffPo]

2. Busy Philipps announced the name of her newborn daughter: Cricket Pearl. [People]3. Adam Lambert is joining the cast of Glee! [E! Online]

4. Watch Kristin Chenoweth talk about her first time using primer in this funny Smashbox video. [Smashbox]

5. Justin Timberlake released a short clip from his new song "Take Bake the Night." [YouTube]

6. Score Beyoncé's Wildfox cami from one of her most recent Instagrams. [SheFinds]