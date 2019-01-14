Angelina Jolie Has Sworn by This Wardrobe Staple Since 2003

By Isabel Jones
Jan 14, 2019 @ 3:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

O.G. uniform dresser Angelina Jolie has been keeping her style understated (for the most part) since y2k. Like anyone who’s spent more than three days in New York City, the actress’s wardrobe has a chromatic theme: black (on black on black on black on black).

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

But ah, there’s a twist … Sometimes, Jolie will change things up and add a splash of white — or its sassy sister, beige.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The true linchpin in Angelina’s two decades of sophisticated dressing, however, bears no equal. Without this wardrobe staple, the mother of six’s style would be something different altogether. Angelina Jolie is the Angelina Jolie thanks to this game-changing item: the white dress shirt.

In fact, Jolie employed her go-to garment just yesterday during a trip to the mall with her kids. 

Rachpoot/MEGA

Ange first got button-down happy when she was appointed a UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2001. 

Tom Williams/Getty Images

Since then, Jolie has reigned as our dress shirt queen. 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

On the red carpet ... 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/Getty Images
George Pimentel/Getty Images

... And off. 

4CRNS, SL, Bruce / BACKGRID
SL, Bruce, Terma / BACKGRID
HEDO / BACKGRID

The gist of it is simple: Angelina Jolie is the office style icon we deserve. 