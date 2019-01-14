Angelina Jolie Has Sworn by This Wardrobe Staple Since 2003
O.G. uniform dresser Angelina Jolie has been keeping her style understated (for the most part) since y2k. Like anyone who’s spent more than three days in New York City, the actress’s wardrobe has a chromatic theme: black (on black on black on black on black).
But ah, there’s a twist … Sometimes, Jolie will change things up and add a splash of white — or its sassy sister, beige.
The true linchpin in Angelina’s two decades of sophisticated dressing, however, bears no equal. Without this wardrobe staple, the mother of six’s style would be something different altogether. Angelina Jolie is the Angelina Jolie thanks to this game-changing item: the white dress shirt.
In fact, Jolie employed her go-to garment just yesterday during a trip to the mall with her kids.
Ange first got button-down happy when she was appointed a UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2001.
Since then, Jolie has reigned as our dress shirt queen.
On the red carpet ...
... And off.
The gist of it is simple: Angelina Jolie is the office style icon we deserve.