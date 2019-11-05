A Wardrobe Malfunction *Probably* Cost Angelina Jolie a Role in the '90s

The word “malfunction” seems oxymoronic when paired with the name "Angelina Jolie." I mean, this is the woman who popped a full leg out of her Oscars LBD with the informality of a Starbucks run. But, alas, no one escaped the period of sartorial experimentation known as the ‘90s unscathed — not even Jolie.

While most days we’d be tested to choose a favorite color, a young Jolie was as decisive as to have a spate of favorite fabrics — three of them: “leather, PVC, and fishnet.” But, not unlike Ross and his beloved leather pants, Jolie’s affection for PVC once led her astray. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie recalled a disastrous time she wore PVC pants to an audition. “I was waiting for an audition, sitting in the sun in L.A. By the time it was my turn, my pants had fused together,” she explained. “I didn’t get the part. But I loved those pants. I wore something similar when I married Jonny [Lee Miller].”

Jolie also opened up about the present day in her interview, sharing that while she’d “love to live abroad,” she’ll be staying stateside until her children are all 18. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,” she said, referencing ex-husband Brad Pitt.

But geographic frustration aside, Jolie is more focused on the welfare of others. “Don’t just be comfortable with what is generally accepted, but find the new,” she advises readers. “Find your oxygen, your originality, your own voice. Live more fully. Rebel. Resist. Question. Be curious. Explore. Go outside what is comfortable to you. Say the thing you’ve been afraid to say. Put down this magazine, and go and do one thing today you’ve never done before.” We concur (except for that “put down” the magazine part — magazines are cool).