Angelina Jolie Ugly Cried When She Dropped Maddox off at College

Disney's D23 Expo gave fans plenty of previews as to what the entertainment giant has in store for the upcoming year, but it was Angelina Jolie's confession that she had a hard time dropping off her son Maddox that brought on the waterworks. Forget princess flicks and Star Wars epics, Jolie's heartwarming story is one tale that is definitely as old as time.

Before she spoke about her new movie Maleficent: Mistresses of Evil, she told Entertainment Tonight that she got very emotional when she finally said goodbye after heading to South Korea's Yonsei University with Maddox. He wasn't totally dismissive, either, she said. He must have known what she was going through, because he let the goodbye last as long as possible, waving to his mom as she had to head to the airport.

"Oh my god, an embarrass-your-children ugly cry!" she said. "I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just ... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

Jolie noted that she's still reeling from the emotions and that she's already planning a return trip.

"It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," Jolie added. "And but yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

And mom wasn't the only one missing Maddox. Jolie said that the whole family got involved with the drop-off on this side of the Pacific. She said that seeing all of her children get so emotional was beautiful. With her oldest one off to college, she said that it's clear that the whole family will be leaning on each other no matter what.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport — some jumped into the car to take him — and everybody was, it was very ..." she said. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all — without any kind of prompting or pushing — give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."