Angelina Jolie Will Reportedly Be Joining the Marvel Universe

Between maintaining her position in Hollywood, selling organic dog treats for charity, negotiating a "bifurcated judgment" before it was even cool, and, uh, raising six kids, you'd think Angelina Jolie must be superhuman to do it all. Her newest project hits that concept home, placing the 43-year-old in the role she was born to play, that of a long-living superhero in a race of humans granted powers by aliens.

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

According to early reports, Jolie will be joining the Marvel cinematic universe in a new film based on Jack Kirby's The Eternals. She's thought to play Sersi, one of the namesake supers (who, despite their name, are not fully immortal).

Following in the footsteps of Captain Marvel's Anne Boden (Marvel's first woman director), The Eternals will boast the universe's first female director of color, Chloé Zhao.

RELATED: The Latest Complication in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Proceedings

Though Jolie will be a rookie in the Marvel ranks, this is hardly her first time at the helm of a major franchise. Jolie returns as the titular lead in Disney's highly-anticipated sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil later this year. And, of course, you can't forget her turn as Lara Croft in the two initial Tomb Raider films.