Angelina Jolie’s Golden Globes Gloss: Found!

Do you remember seeing Angelina Jolie dabbing her lips with gloss during the Golden Globes? The camera caught her doing touch-ups a few times, and in turn, we wondered what product she was using to make her kisser so glossy and shiny. Now we know! Jolie picked Chantecaille's Brilliant Gloss in the soft pink color named Love. The gloss—clearly one of Jolie's favorites—is available for $28 on NeimanMarcus.com.

