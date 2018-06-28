Angelina Jolie Went Full Kate Middleton at a Royal Event

Queen Elizabeth wasn't feeling too well Thursday morning and had to peace out of a royal event, but she had the most fabulous of stand-ins in her wake: Angelina Jolie.

It's not often we get to see A-lister Jolie mix and mingle outside of a red carpet, but she did just that at a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. Of course she wasn't really the replacement for Queen E (that honor goes to the Duke of Kent), but she dressed the part anyway.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jolie stepped out looking so Kate Middleton-esque that we thought the Duchess of Cambridge broke her maternity leave again for a hot second. The actress beamed in a light gray dress with a cowl neckline and matching fascinator. To top it off, she wore an elegant pair of gloves that seemed to say to the world, "I look exactly like a royal, and I know it."

Her outfit was also intrinsically regal—she opted for custom Ralph & Russo couture, the brand behind Meghan Markle's controversial engagement dress.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While we're disappointed not to have any new photos of Jolie palling around with the queen, at lease we have old pictures to reminisce over from their previous meeting. Remember when Jolie called her a "really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world")?

WPA Pool

Funny how Jolie wore the same gray both times. Trend alert?