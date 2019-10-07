Angelina Jolie Is Transporting Us Back to 2005 with Her Latest Maleficent Press Tour Look

Between Aaron Carter drama and Friends cast reunions, you could be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What year is it, again?” Angelina Jolie only added to our generational confusion on Monday when she arrived at a photocall for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome wearing an outfit we can imagine Lizzie McGuire gravitating toward.

The Oscar winner posed in a Givenchy Haute Couture number which included a pleated purple spaghetti-strap top that gave way to a tiered handkerchief hem design decorating the chest and flitting down toward the ankles. Jolie wore the top with a pair of black trousers and matching ankle-strap pumps. Between the layering (reminiscent of the early-aughts dress-over-jeans craze), ruched front, and asymmetrical hem, we couldn’t help but feel that Jolie’s look belonged on a red carpet circa 2005.

Image zoom Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The actress has surprised and delighted us along every leg of her Maleficent press tour. Whether adding an element of bedazzled danger with a crystal-encrusted scorpion brooch, or upgrading flapper style for the modern-day in glittering fringe, the mother of six always has something unexpectedly glamorous up her sleeve (or delicate shoulder strap).