Angelina Jolie's Take on Timeless Style Is Anything but Boring Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Angelina Jolie's days of bold punk fashion and odd accessories (remember when she wore a vial of Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck?) are long, long gone. Today, a casual Angie sighting is more along the lines of Big Little Lies than Girl, Interrupted. Although there are elements of the edgy '90s star we miss, we're really loving the timeless silhouettes and power neutrals that now characterize the humanitarian's go-to uniform. Jolie attended a screening of her recent film First They Killed My Father at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy in Los Angeles on Thursday, looking professionally chic in a black pencil skirt hitting below the knee (shop a similar look here), a classic white blouse, and beige pumps (shop a similar look here). The actress and director accessorized with pearl studs, oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a gray purse-cum-briefcase. Angelina Jolie - Lead Credit: HEDO/Backgrid Angie may be known for raiding tombs, but the only thing we want to raid is her closet.

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Angelina Jolie's Take on Timeless Style Is Anything but Boring

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.