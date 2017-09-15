If Angelina Jolie Worked in Your Office, She'd Look Like This in the Hallway

Angelina Jolie keeps her priorities in check and this week, aside from spending time with family, she’s focused on helping others.

The 42-year-old actress, mother, humanitarian, and United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy paid a visit to the organization’s New York headquarters on Friday to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The duo likely discussed ways of helping those living in countries suffering from the global refugee crisis such as Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen.

And while her work with the organization is what’s admirable here, we have to acknowledge her outfit of choice for the Friday meeting. The star kept it super professional in a crisp off-white shirt tucked into a chic and office-appropriate brown Max Mara pencil skirt. Her brown strands were pulled back neatly, and she sported her signature red lip.

EuropaNewswire/AP

Prior to receiving her new upgraded title in 2012, Jolie served as a Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, and took on nearly 60 field missions and learning about people in need first-hand. She famously visited Cambodia several times: The country is the subject of her new film, First They Killed My Father, and is where her son 16-year-old Maddox, whom she adopted in 2002, was born.

Not only are we taking cues from Jolie’s ability to put others before herself, but we’re also jotting down style notes to impress our boss.