What Is Angelina Jolie's Net Worth?

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's intense two-year-long divorce battle rages onward, fans are grappling with questions in the aftermath. What is causing all this animosity? Will they ever let bygones be bygones? And wait, with all this talk of child support, what kind of fortunes are the two powerhouse actors working with in the first place?

For Jolie's part, well, let's just say she's comfortable. According to Yahoo Finance, Angelina Jolie's net worth comes in at an astounding $160 million. Most of it comes from her 20-year long career in Hollywood (not a surprise, seeing as Jolie is frequently on Forbes's list of world's highest paid actresses), but her fortune also seems to stem from her frugality.

Michael Loccisano

She's reportedly just as fine wearing a $26 thrifted dress on a red carpet as an expensive ballgown. And she's not hesitant to fly coach instead of shelling out money for a private plane, even when she's traveling with her kids. "I’m quite responsible about money," she said in a 2014 interview.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Went Full Kate Middleton at a Royal Event

At the moment, though, most of the headlines regarding Jolie's finances are more about her contentious divorce from Brad Pitt than her spending habits. After Jolie alleged that Pitt has not paid enough child support for their six children, People sources immediately disputed that, claiming he has actually paid "millions."

Anthony Harvey

Of course, with all this talk of money money money, people were bound to be curious about the ins and outs of Jolie and Pitt's respective fortunes. The short version, for all interested — they're each doing fine, to say the least.

The more you know.