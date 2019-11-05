Angelina Jolie Has Never Tried This Hair Color Before

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is known for her rich chocolate brown hair. So while it rarely happens, when she does switch up her look, she goes big. In the past, the actress went blonde for 1999's Girl, Interrupted, and was recently spotted with bright platinum blonde hair on the set of Eternals, her upcoming Marvel movie. Now, she's just made another bold move for her Harper's Bazaar December 2019 cover shoot.

In a photo from the spread, Jolie has long, center-parted bright yellow-green hair. And the color totally reminds us of the yellow Sharpie highlighter you would use for your school notes. Along with this bold look, Jolie is seen with her signature brown hair styled in a voluminous blowout and a slicked-back updo by hairstylist Malcom Edwards.

Clearly, the actress is not afraid to take extreme measures when she wants to achieve a certain look. Case in point: The actress previously told InStyle that she dyed her hair blue growing up by bleaching it and then using a Sharpie for color.

While Jolie's highlighter-like hair may be a dramatic departure from her signature dark brown color, it's reminiscent of the self-described "punk" attitude she had growing up. This bright color looks amazing on Jolie and may even inspire some risk-takers out there, but we recommend having a professional dye it instead of trying to do it with a Sharpie.