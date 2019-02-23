Angelina Jolie Brought Four of Her Kids to the Museum

It was a big night out for the Jolie-Pitts. Angelina Jolie brought four of her kiddos (who aren't quite kids anymore now that they've grown up before our very eyes) to a museum exhibit. E! News reports that Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, and Pax accompanied their mother to Prune Nourry's documentary, Serendipity. Knox and Vivienne, Jolie and Brad Pitt's 10-year-old twins, were not in attendance.

The film, which is being shown as part of MoMA's Doc Fortnight series, showcasing documentary films. Serendipity is inspired by Nourry's breast cancer diagnosis, which should be something that hits close to home for the family. Jolie is a veteran at exposing her kids to high culture. But let's get real, they're probably out there doing things like tapping on their phones, too.

"I think, like most parents, we try our best to insert good stuff and we can't control everything that they're exposed to," the actress said in an interview with the BBC in December. "There are certain realities to teenagers, and also you know our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their tech, so they can get around us pretty easy."

Image zoom Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

RELATED: Angelina Jolie's Latest Look Is the Epitome of High-Low Dressing

According to The Today Show, Jolie lost both her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and an aunt, Debbie Martin, among other family members, to breast cancer. Back in 2013, Jolie said that she underwent a preventative double mastectomy after discovering that she carried the BRCA1 gene, which increases the risk of both breast and ovarian cancer.

The kids look pretty well-behaved from what we can tell. That may come from years of being in the public eye, but Jolie says it's not a big deal if they misbehave once in a while. It's part of growing up, she says.

RELATED: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie "Reaffirm" Their "Shared Commitment" to French Estate with New Wine

"They all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious, and I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so," Jolie explained. "They have to find themselves."

With outings like this, Jolie helping them see plenty that should help them find themselves. Just one question — can we get in on the Uber Pool?