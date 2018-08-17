Photographic Evidence That Angelina Jolie Is Mrs. Smith IRL

It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie is going through a challenging time.

Her incredibly public separation from fellow actor Brad Pitt has been the story of the decade since it broke in September 2016. Still yet to be finalized, Jolie and Pitt’s divorce remains tied up in legal drama, reportedly stemming from custody negotiations and a bitter dispute over child support.

Despite the media firestorm, 43-year-old Jolie was all smiles in Beverly Hills on Thursday, when the Oscar-winning actress stepped out in a chic all-black ensemble reminiscent of her Mr. & Mrs. Smith character’s signature style. Summer heat aside, the mother of six opted for a long-sleeve black sweater and matching cigarette-leg pants. Jolie accessorized with round sunglasses, black kitten heel pumps, and a cream-colored Céline handbag.

Terma,Bruce,Javiles / BACKGRID

Another reason to smile (aside from being Angelina Jolie and all)? The Maleficent star was just named the second highest-paid actress in the world by Forbes. All that and a Céline bag? Not bad, Ange.