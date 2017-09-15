Angelina Jolie Went to a Movie Premiere with Her Kid’s Pee on Her Dress

Angelina Jolie is a style staple on the red carpet. Whether it’s the high-slit Atelier Versace dress she wore to the Academy Awards back in 2012, or a crystal-embellished Elie Saab Couture gown at the 2014 Oscars, we can always count on the actress to bring the glamour. However, not every fashion moment is as dazzling as it may appear to the naked eye.

During an interview with the Associated Press at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, Jolie revealed that she once wore a dress covered in her kid’s pee to a movie premiere. “I actually went to a premiere once with pee on me,” she said. “It was when the kids were little and I just got peed on at the last minute. There was nothing to do but wear it.”

Now that her six children—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, 9—are all grown up, they make the best red carpet dates with some style aptitude of their own. Just this week, Jolie's brood joined her for a series of events at TIFF, but weren’t completely sold on their mom’s high-fashion looks.

“I can’t tell if they’re excited or they’re more like, ‘Mom, ehh.’ I think they were laughing at us before,” she told ET, referring to her and human rights activist Loung Ung, whose memoir was adapted for Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father. “They were laughing at both of us [Jolie and Ung] because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast,” she added.

Pajamas or a designer gown drenched in pee, Jolie can pull off just about anything!