Angelina Jolie Twinned With Her Son Maddox While Dropping Him off at College

Kids these days. If they're not using dreadlocks as an accessory or shutting down entire church services with their personal style, they're growing up and heading off to college. People reports that Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie's oldest adopted child, is heading to college in South Korea and mom was along for the ride to see him off. While there may be some tears, there's also some major style: mom and son were twinning as they saw each other off.

The freshman is enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul and will reportedly be studying biochemistry when the term starts. Sources note that Maddox has been engrossed in studying the Korean language and was accepted into several other schools before deciding on Yonsei. During their most recent visit to campus, Maddox and Jolie both wore black bottoms and white tops with equal parts relaxed cool and laid-back slouch. It's a case of mommy-and-me dressing we can all get behind.

"He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei," a source said. "He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare."

Seoul may seem like a world away from his home in Los Angeles, but it's a lot closer to Cambodia, where he grew up before he was adopted by Jolie in 2002.

"I look forward to all he will do," Jolie told People when Maddox's plans to move abroad for school came up. The mom-and-son duo was previously seen touring Seoul schools back in 2018, when Jolie was in the South Korean capital to perform duties as part of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy. Yonsei is considered to be one of the top schools in South Korea and offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Surprisingly, Brad Pitt didn't tag along. According to rumors from Us Weekly, Maddox and Pitt are not on the best terms. "Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad’s son," a source said. Another added that Maddox had a better relationship with his mom, saying, he "is very close with Angie."