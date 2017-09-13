Angelina Jolie Has Found a New Filmmaking Partner in Her 16-Year-Old Son Maddox

Looks like the Jolie-Pitt household is gifting us with yet another filmmaker in the family.

As Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, the director revealed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to her 16-year-old son, Maddox.

The teen, who served as an executive producer on Jolie's new movie, First They Killed My Father, earned high marks of approval from his Hollywood mainstay mom. "I can never rate my own child, but I couldn't have made it without him and I cannot say that about every producer I've worked with," the proud mom gushed to E! News.

VIDEO: Is Angelina Jolie a Lefty Or a Righty?

When asked if there will be more production credits in the high school student's future, or that of the rest of her brood, the actress said: "It's up to him. I mean, this one was very particular and very important. But I think so. I might dream, that if I was to continue in this business, that I would love to work with my children if they so choose to be in this business."

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Practices Her Maleficent Voice on Her Kids

Something tells us that we'll be seeing more film collaborations from this dynamic mother-son pair in the future!