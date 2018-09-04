Have You Ever Seen a More Chill Hiker than Angelina Jolie In Minimalist Athleisure?

Leave it to Angelina Jolie to turn a casual hike with the kids into a trend-defining moment.

The Girl, Interrupted star headed for the hills (the Hollywood Hills, that is) on Labor Day for a holiday hike with four of her six children (Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, Knox, 10).

Of course, this was hardly your average family outing. Jolie, 43, bucked the traditional Labor Day white for a pair of black leggings, matching Nike sneakers (shop a similar style here), and a long heather gray tee shirt knotted at the waist. The Oscar winner also ditched her signature round oversize sunglasses, opting for a more casual aviator style.

To top it off (quite literally), Angie wore a crème-colored Panama hat, which honestly sounds painful in the L.A. heat, but suited her athleisure look well.

JAPZ/JOLA/BACKGRID

Though it’s just a hike and not exactly a red carpet op, we're pleased to see the always buttoned-up Jolie leave her Céline purse at home and kick things a bit casual for a change.