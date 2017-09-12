Angelina Jolie’s Kids Made the Cutest Dates for the Premiere of Her New Film

After her split from her ex Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has found the cutest dates to accompany her on the red carpet: Her six kids. The First They Killed My Father director brought her entire brood to the premiere of her new movie at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

Jolie was radiant in a one-shoulder black Ralph & Russo dress, while her kids showed off their unique style at the red carpet event. Maddox, 16, went casual in a black tee and sweatpants, while his younger brother, Pax, 13, suited up in blue. The brothers actually worked behind-the-scenes on the new film alongside their mom.

Michael Tran/Getty

12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne also joined their family at the premiere. Loung Ung, who wrote the memoir First They Killed My Father, joined Jolie, as did the movie’s stars Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch.

George Pimentel/WireImage

So was Jolie’s brood excited about the high-fashion event? “I can’t tell if they’re excited or they’re more like, ‘Mom, ehh.’ I think they were laughing at us before,” she told ET. “They were laughing at both of us [Jolie and Ung] because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast,” she added.

“So even though they’ve seen me dressed up, they really laughed at her dressed up. They’re having a laugh.”