Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Supported Mom with This Symbolic Accessory

Angelina Jolie's trusty plus-six are back stateside, and already hamming it up on the red carpet.

As the director's brood—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 9—continued their whirlwind week of red carpet outings in New York on Thursday evening, they supported mom with a matching accessory that sweetly symbolized their united front.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jolie, who has been promoting her new movie, First They Killed My Father, at the Toronto International Film Festival, wowed in a Dior Haute Couture pleated floor-length gown, crimson lips, and an elegant up-do. But all eyes were on the actress's adorable offspring, as they added a dose of cuteness on the press circuit with yellow plumeria flowers, which are associated with worship in the Sri Lankan tradition.

Most of the kids pinned the bloom onto the lapels of their suit jackets and dress shirts, while Zahara put her own spin on the accessory, intertwining it in her hair.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Praising Mom and We're Melting

While the group didn't officially comment on the meaning behind the gesture, this heartwarming display of unity is giving us all the feels.