Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Have a Bizarre (and Adorable) Side Hustle 

Parenthood star Sarah Ramos has given us the only gift that could possibly rival the end of the work week: a photo of Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats with her three youngest children.

If that doesn’t sound like much to you, A) do you even care about anything, and B) listen to the full story. Proving better and more exclusive than any paparazzi shot, Ramos was just casually visiting a dog park when she spotted a family selling organic dog treats in the back and that family happened to consist of Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

“I’m not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling,” Ramos began her caption. “A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats.”

In a series of three photos, Ramos zooms closer in to reveal a sunglasses-clad Angie waiting for the customers to roll on in. “PS the treat sales benefited @hopeforpawsrescue,” Ramos added. “Donate today to make Angie happy!”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Has Sworn by This Wardrobe Staple Since 2003

Why is no one buying organic dog treats from Angelina Jolie? Like Reese Witherspoon resisting arrest, I pray Ange looked out on the people of that dog park and shouted “Do you know who I am??” before closing up shop for the day.