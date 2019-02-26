Angelina Jolie Just Made a Rare Public Appearance with All Six of Her and Brad Pitt's Children

Between raising six kids, conquering Hollywood, and literally saving the world, Angelina Jolie is one busy gal. Lucky for her, the multi-tasking queen is sometimes able to combine all her passions into one project, which is precisely what she did last night when she hosted a screening of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s feature directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

Jolie, clad in a double-breasted navy coat dress and black pumps, arrived at the N.Y.C. event with six plus-ones — her and Brad Pitt's kids: Maddox, 17 (rocking a hipster mustache and scarf), Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It’s extremely rare to see all six Jolie-Pitts in public together. The last time they all hit the red carpet to support their mom was for the 2017 premiere of Jolie-directed Loung Ung biopic First They Killed My Father.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ejiofor’s film (which he also adapted and stars in) is based on William Kamkwamba’s book about a boy who builds a wind turbine in his native Malawi. Acquired by Netflix, the apparently Jolie-approved project launches on March 1.