Angelina Jolie Practices Her Maleficent Voice on Her Kids

Angelina Jolie's brood is all grown up, and cuter than ever.

On Sunday, The Breadwinner producer made the animated film's Toronto Film Festival premiere a family affair, as she stepped out with Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. The clan were all dressed in monochromatic hues of black, gray, and white—save for Zahara's scarlet lace dress—on the red carpet.

And, during a special panel at the event, the beaming mom of six, who glowed in a flowy white jumpsuit paired with silver hoop earrings and a tousled blowout, discussed how her kids make for more than just red carpet comrades, and actually influence her work.

As the star heads back to the big screen for the Maleficent sequel, she revealed how her kids played a big part in helping her find the dynamic character's voice. Literally. "When I knew I was going to Maleficent I thought, 'I have to train, I'm not good enough. I'm not ready," the actress admitted about her fears of doing the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain justice in the 2014 remake of the Disney classic, according to People.

"I thought, 'I'm not really sure I could do what needs to be done for her,'" she said, opening up about how she first turned to a voice coach for inspiration. "[The coach] had me play around with throwing my voice as big as it could go."

However, Maleficent's on-screen charisma would be discovered closer to home. "The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths," the 42-year-old continued. "I think I tried 17 different things on them. They would say, 'What are you doing? Mom, stop talking so weird.'"

She concluded: "One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it."

Lesson: Kids can sometimes be the best critics!