Angelina Jolie's Witchy Dress Matched Her Kids' All-Black Looks at the Maleficent Premiere

Angelina Jolie had the best arm candy at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere: five of her six children, who all stood by her side on the red carpet.

The movie, in which the 44-year-old stars as the titular Disney villainess, debuted at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Monday night.

It was a rare sighting of nearly the entire Jolie-Pitt crew: 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, 13-year-old Shiloh, 14-year-old Zahara, and 15-year-old Pax. Her oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, unfortunately had to skip on the outing, given that he's currently attending college in South Korea.

The family sported matching black outfits (with a pop of green and spooky wood designs for Knox), as Jolie sported an elegant black Versace dress with an edgy scorpion brooch worn at the hip. The dazzling look complemented the rest of the family’s outfit choices nicely, setting the tone for the dark fantasy film audiences were about to take in.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Jolie told the publication that the brood "had no trouble" getting ready to hit the premiere.

"They wrangle me," she said. "Honestly, they're more together [than I am]. Zahara's the most organized in the family," Jolie said. "It's just so wonderful to have their [support]. They're my friends."

Despite the fact that most of her family was in attendance, Jolie was probably missing Maddox. The actress had a difficult time saying goodbye to him when she first dropped him in South Korea, where he's currently taking biochemistry classes at Yonsei University. She had an "embarrass-your-children ugly cry" as she left Maddox to his studies, she later revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," said Jolie. "But yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

So Maddox is off at college now, and the other kids are growing up fast. Jolie recently spoke to HELLO! magazine about how she began "remembering" herself as a teenager now that the kids had grown up.

"You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself." Now they're attending more premieres with their mom, and it looks like they're all in for some particularly exciting teenage years.