Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Want to Follow Her Footsteps — But That Doesn't Mean Acting

Angelina Jolie is clearly an inspiration to her six children, who are all eager to follow in their mother's footsteps. They just aren't so jazzed about being actors.

Jolie, 44, told People that out of her her brood (Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne), she "tried" to get her kids to make even the smallest of cameos in her latest film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The problem? "Nobody was interested!" she shared.

Image zoom Franco Origlia/Getty Images

What the actress's children do seem to get excited about, however, is making a change in the world.

"None of my kids want to be actors," Angelina explained. "[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that."

Angie's youngest daughter Vivienne did acquiesce to appearing in the original 2014 film Maleficent as a young Aurora. Still, she couldn't "believe" Mom had made her into a princess.

"She likes her overalls, I can’t put her in a dress. So she’s like, ‘How could you make me a princess?’"

Recently, the entire family (minus 18-year-old Maddox, away at college in South Korea) joined Jolie during her appearances at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres.

While they all have a certain star quality about them (and matched up with Mom perfectly during her latest premiere), they won't be pursuing acting careers anytime soon. As Jolie travels the world as an advocate for women's rights, refugees, and other humanitarian efforts, she makes sure her children are involved as well.

So while we may not be seeing any of the Jolie-Pitt kids on the silver screen anytime soon, it's highly possible we might be hearing about their worldly quests to make this planet a little nicer to live on in the near future.