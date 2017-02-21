Watch Angelina Jolie Discuss Her Kids' Strange Tastes and Her Family's Health

Angelina Jolie has a lot going on, and Tuesday morning she sat down with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday to talk about it all—from her kids' musical aspirations to how they're coping in the aftermath of her split from Brad Pitt.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September after 12 years together and recently opened up about how it was a very difficult time. And on Tuesday's GMA, she told Stephanopoulos of how they're determined to pull through it together. "We are focusing on the health of our family, she said. "So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family." The 41-year-old mother of six stressed that Pitt will always be a part of the family.

The actress-director is also busy promoting her latest film, the Netflix original First They Killed My Father. The movie is based on the autobiography of the same name by Cambodian human rights activist and friend of Jolie's, Loung Ung.

In addition to being a personal passion project for the Oscar-winner, the movie is actually a family affair. During her Good Morning America appearance, Jolie described how oldest son Maddox (whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002) encouraged her to make it and son Pax did the still photography. But she's still not convinced there are any more directors in the family.

"I don't know. I think they probably would rather be musicians," she told Stephanopoulos. "I don't know how they feel about film. I think they like the adventure of the crew and they like to be in the thick of it."

Here's something else they like: eating crickets and scorpions. "They're used to eating scorpions! Especially Shiloh. Shiloh loves a tarantula, loves a bug," Jolie, who spent time living with her children in Cambodia, said. "They can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips. They're used to it. I'm learning to cook them better. A little more flare, a little more seasoning."

Watch the entire interview above, and catch First They Killed My Father on Netflix later this year.