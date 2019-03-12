Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Shut Down the Red Carpet at the Dumbo Premiere

After attending several movie premieres with their mom Angelina Jolie, the Jolie-Pitt kids have officially found their red carpet rhythm. At the Dumbo premiere in Los Angeles, Jolie and four of her six children, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh all coordinated in classic shades of blue, black, and white.

Angelina opted for a backless white gown that showed off her extensive tattoo collection, while little Zahara followed her mother's movie star lead and wore a long black dress embellished with sequins. However, rather than wear heels, the 14-year-old put her own sartorial spin on the outfit, and slipped on a pair of cool kicks.

Zahara's younger sister Shiloh kept it cozy in a black zip-up sweater, matching pants, and a white button-up.

Meanwhile, twins Vivienne and Knox matched, with Vivienne wearing a chambray shirt that was several shades lighter than her brother's dark blue suit.

Last month, Angie and all of her six kids made a rare public appearance together for a screening of the film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. And days before that, Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox, and Pax, all attended the NYC premiere of friend Prune Nourry's documentary Serendipity at MoMA.

Even as young teens, it's safe to assume that Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids have a more exciting social schedule than you.