Angelina Jolie Just Stepped Out in the Plunging, Heat Wave-Tested Dress of the Summer
Deep V, please.
Unless you're Jennifer Lopez and you're seemingly immune to the heat, dressing for the hot weather probably consists of an airy dress or two to stave off the heat waves that have swept Europe and the U.S this July.
In fact, it's looking like the key to battling record high temperatures lies within a flowy maxi dress with a deep V neckline — just ask Angelina Jolie.
On Tuesday, she was seen out and about during a day of scorching heat in L.A., wearing a sleeveless nude-colored maxi dress with a plunging neckline, layered over a tank top. She rounded out the look with a brown shoulder bag and a pair of sunglasses.
Jolie isn't the only one who's taken to wearing the deep V maxi this summer. Selena Gomez has also been stepping out in her own versions of the breezy piece while on a birthday vacation in Italy this week, starting with a tiered mint dress (which looks to be Zara's $49.90 "Wrinkle Look Dress").
She was also seen the next day in a pale yellow maxi dress with a ruffled collar.
Calling it now: This is the literal hot girl dress of the summer.