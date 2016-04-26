Angelina Jolie Wears Head-to-Toe Gray for a Night Out in London

Talk about a winning monochrome look. Last night, Angelina Jolie stepped out wearing an all-gray ensemble for dinner at Quaglino's in London with former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague (the pair have worked together in the past on humanitarian campaigns), and she looked stunning.

For the occasion, the mother-of-six donned a chic gray dress and peep-toe leather pumps that highlighted her tall frame. To keep herself warm on the chilly spring evening, she topped off her look with a matching knit shawl that she draped over the frock. A black top-handle bag, sleek ponytail, and pale pink lip color completed her ensemble.

It comes as no surprise that the actress was out and about in the UK—the entire Jolie-Pitt family is currently living in the country while Brad Pitt films his upcoming World War II drama, Allied.