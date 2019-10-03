Angelina Jolie Went for a Flapper-Inspired Look, but Made It Totally 2019

Paris Fashion Week pales in comparison to an Angelina Jolie press tour.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star kicked off her red carpet blitz earlier this week when she arrived at the film’s L.A. premiere with five of her six children in a slinky one-shoulder Versace LBD embellished by an unexpected Swarovski-encrusted scorpion brooch.

And while at the time we couldn’t imagine Jolie topping the look, she surprised us on Wednesday by rolling up to the film’s Japan premiere in Tokyo wearing a glittering, fringe-covered Ralph & Russo halter gown and metallic silver pumps.

Image zoom Jun Sato/Getty Images

And while it seems she couldn’t bring all six of the Jolie-Pitt brood overseas, she did manage to snag some high-profile guests: Zahara Marley, 14, and Maddox Chivan, 18. This may be the first time Jolie and her eldest have reunited since he went off to college in South Korea this past August.

Image zoom Jun Sato/Getty Images

“I'm so proud of him,” Jolie recently told Entertainment Tonight about Maddox. "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."