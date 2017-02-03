Here's Angelina Jolie in the First Promo for Her New Film: Watch

The first look at Angelina Jolie's passion project First They Killed My Father is here.

The film is based on the autobiography of the same name by Cambodian human rights activist and friend of Jolie's, Loung Ung. Like the book, the film—a Netflix original—tells the story of the devastation Cambodia suffered under the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s. Jolie has been working on the project since 2015.

"The heart of it is Loung's story, it's the story of a war through the eyes of a child, but it is also the story of a country," Jolie says in the clip.

To keep things as authentic as possible, People reports that Jolie insisted on using only Cambodian actors, and the language spoken throughout is their native Khmer. The actors themselves are the survivors and children of the survivors of the genocide. Producer Rithy Panh says he hopes the experience of making the film will be cathartic for those who participated.

"In order to mourn we must speak," Panh says. "It's the possibility of using creation to reconstruct ourselves. Telling a story is also mourning, it's also moving on."

Jolie reportedly first fell in love with Cambodia after filming Tomb Raider in 2000. In 2002, Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox, from a Battambang orphanage. The Oscar-winner recently told The Guardian that it was Maddox who encouraged her to even make the film. "He was the one who just called it and said he was ready and that he wanted to work on it, which he did. He read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings," Jolie says.

The world premiere of First They Killed My Father will be held in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Feb. 18, and the movie will hit Netflix later this year.